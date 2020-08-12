Louisiana adds 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

Louisiana added another 1,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 133,125 and total deaths to 4,195.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases since came from the results of 30,045 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,598,609.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalization data has been delayed so far for Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide had dropped to 1,335, which was the lowest its been since 1,308 were reported on July 13. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by four, however, to 214.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 dropped by 15 to 251, but the number of patients on ventilators in the region ticked up by four to 24.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,205 with 90 new cases reported since Tuesday. Of those, 32 were in Caddo Parish.

Natchitoches reported 18 new cases and Bossier added 16. Sabine and Red River reported six new cases each and Webster added five and two more deaths. Red River also added a thirteenth death. Claiborne reported four more cases, Bienville added one.

As of midday Wednesday, August 12, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,771 case(s) | 296 death(s) | 616 state tests | 110,248 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,390 case(s) | 82 death(s) | 272 state tests | 43,971 commercial tests

De Soto – 745 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,941 commercial tests

Webster – 903 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 185 state tests | 14,782 commercial tests

Claiborne – 286 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 137 state tests | 4,740 commercial tests

Bienville – 387 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 281 state tests | 5,846 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 809 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 439 state tests | 9,945 commercial tests

Sabine – 664 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 201 state tests | 7,887 commercial tests

Red River – 250 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 368 state tests | 2,705 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 21,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 731 deaths reported. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

