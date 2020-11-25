Louisiana adds 1,234 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 27 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 225,638 and deaths to 6,350.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 27 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 225,638 and deaths to 6,350.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, LDH says 2,111 are confirmed and 1,155 are probable.

The latest update comes as newly tightened restrictions go into effect on businesses and gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving amid worries the holidays will only worsen the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our numbers are not good, and they’re getting worse everywhere. This is clearly a statewide surge, and it requires a statewide, coordinated effort,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said when he announced a “step back to a revised Phase 2″ on Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by another 25 Tuesday to 1,052 after passing the 1,000-mark Sunday for the first time since August. There are 116 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer.

There were 212 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals as of Tuesday, with 19 on ventilators. According to LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 75% capacity for beds and ICU beds are at 81% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 17 and November 24, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 19% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 15,879 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,397,674. Of the tests reported today, 14,109 were PCR tests and 1,770 were antigen tests.

The LDH also notes that the dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, November 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Updates will resume on Friday.

Of the 238 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Wednesday, 114 were in Caddo Parish and 45 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo Parish also reported three more death, for a total of 444 and Bossier added two for a total of 149.

Webster reported 28 new cases, Sabine 15, and De Soto and Natchitoches each added 14.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.