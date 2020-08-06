Louisiana adds 1,345 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; deaths top 4,000

Louisiana added another 1,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 127,246 and total deaths to 4,028.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 127,246 and total deaths to 4,028.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 15,105 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,484,972.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second coronavirus briefing of the week at 2:30 Thursday afternoon, just hours after a state district court judge upheld his statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions as legal and enforceable.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide dropped for a sixth straight day to 1,457 on Thursday. The number of those on ventilators dropped by eight to 215.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 remained relatively flat, dropping by just one to 263. The number of patients on ventilators in the region also remains relatively flat at 20.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 12,599 with 110 new cases reported since Wednesday. Fifty of those were in Caddo Parish, which also added three more death for a total of 289.

Bossier added 20 new cases but did not report any additional deaths. Natchitoches reported 10 new cases. De Soto and Sabine added six cases each and Claiborne added four. Bienville reported three new cases and Red River added two.

As of midday Thursday, August 6, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,566 case(s) | 289 death(s) | 616 state tests | 104,514 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,295 case(s) | 75 death(s) | 272 state tests | 41,292 commercial tests

De Soto – 705 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,345 commercial tests

Webster – 861 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 182 state tests | 13,876 commercial tests

Claiborne – 241 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 131 state tests | 4,329 commercial tests

Bienville – 362 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 264 state tests | 5,334 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 747 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 420 state tests | 9,063 commercial tests

Sabine – 611 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 198 state tests | 7,200 commercial tests

Red River – 211 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 315 state tests | 2,475 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 20,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 699 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

