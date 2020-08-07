Louisiana adds 1,601 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

Louisiana added another 1,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 128,746 and total deaths to 4,089.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 128,746 and total deaths to 4,089.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases since came from the results of 20,030 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,505,002.

During his his coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state has seen “modest but sustained improvements” in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates over the past nine to ten days, but that there is more work to do.

Edwards said the data shows his mandatory mask order and additional virus restrictions have been effective. The briefing came just hours after a state district court judge upheld his statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions as legal and enforceable.

The governor signed an order later Thursday afternoon extending Phase Two for at least another three weeks, along with the mask mandate and bar restrictions.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide dropped for a seventh straight day to 1,406 on Friday and the number of those on ventilators dropped by eight to 207.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 dropping by 16 to 250, but the number of patients on ventilators in the region ticked up by four to 24.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 12,811 with 110 new cases reported since Thursday. Of those, 44 were in Caddo Parish, which also added four more deaths for a total of 293.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins noted on Facebook that hospital bed capacity in the city is at 70 percent and ICU capacity is at 77 percent.

Bossier added 16 new cases and four more deaths. Natchitoches reported 14 new cases. Sabine added 11 and Claiborne ten. Webster reported seven new cases, De Soto five, Bienville two, and Red River one.

As of midday Friday, August 7, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,610 case(s) | 293 death(s) | 616 state tests | 105,941 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,311 case(s) | 79 death(s) | 272 state tests | 41,928 commercial tests

De Soto – 710 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,430 commercial tests

Webster – 868 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 182 state tests | 14,030 commercial tests

Claiborne – 251 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 131 state tests | 4,442 commercial tests

Bienville – 364 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 265 state tests | 5,366 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 761 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 422 state tests | 9,131 commercial tests

Sabine – 622 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 198 state tests | 7,349 commercial tests

Red River – 212 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 330 state tests | 2,487 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 20,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 709 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.