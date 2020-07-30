Louisiana adds 1,769 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths

Louisiana added another 1,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 114,481 and total deaths to 3,811.

In his latest briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to sign another emergency order at the end of next week when the current order expires. He warned that citizens “should not expect any major changes every two weeks,” even if the data shows the spread of the coronavirus is beginning to slow in Louisiana.

After what he called a “deep dive” into the data Thursday, Edwards said there are some positive signs, including a drop in the number of hospitalizations and patients on mechanical ventilators. But he said the situation remains very serious and that there is more coronavirus in every region of the state now than there has been at any point.

Positivity rate

The newly confirmed cases Thursday came from the results of 22,259 tests reported to the state health department. The positivity rate from these latest tests is 7.95 percent. The LDH did not offer the collection dates for these tests, although most typically fall within the last seven days.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 1,524 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state, which is 20 fewer than the day before. Of those, 205 are on ventilators.

There are now 269 patients hospitalized in Region 7, slowly declining after reaching an all-time high of 299 last Thursday.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries once per week. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 11,340, with 168 new cases reported since Wednesday. 74 of those were in Caddo Parish and 39 were reported in Bossier. Both Caddo and Bossier also reported two additional deaths each.

Webster and Sabine Parishes also reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases each. Claiborne and Natchitoches reported six new cases each. Bienville added three. Red River did not report any new cases.

As of midday Thursday, July 30, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 6,007 case(s) | 276 death(s) | 614 state tests | 92,743 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,017 case(s) | 66 death(s) | 270 state tests | 36,841 commercial tests

De Soto – 623 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 86 state tests | 8,139 commercial tests

Webster – 800 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 12,519 = commercial tests

= Claiborne – 214 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 116 state tests | 3,859 commercial tests

Bienville – 348 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 259 state tests | 4,777 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 654 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 398 state tests | 7,885 commercial tests

Sabine – 506 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 196 state tests | 6,223 commercial tests

Red River – 171 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 247 state tests | 1,855 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

As of midday Thursday, there were 17,887 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 643 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

