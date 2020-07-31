Louisiana adds 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 114,481 and total deaths to 116,280.

The number of cases reported by the Louisiana Department of Health is 30 more than the difference between Thursday’s updated total confirmed cases and Friday’s. The LDH says that is because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

In his latest briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to sign another emergency order at the end of next week when the current order expires. He warned that citizens “should not expect any major changes every two weeks,” even if the data shows the spread of the coronavirus is beginning to slow in Louisiana.

After what he called a “deep dive” into the data Thursday, Edwards said there are some positive signs, including a drop in the number of hospitalizations and patients on mechanical ventilators. But he said the situation remains very serious and that there is more coronavirus in every region of the state now than there has been at any point.

“In every region of the state, our present positivity rate is over 10 percent, and that concerns us greatly,” said Edwards. In addition to that, Edwards said the state’s overall rate of infection remains at an R0 of greater than 1, which means that for every person infected, more than one additional person is infected. The state remains at the top of the list with the most cases per capita.

Positivity rate, collection dates, and community spread

The newly confirmed cases Friday came from the results of 24,853 tests reported to the state health department, bringing the total number of tests to 1,342,243. The positivity rate from these latest tests is 7.36 percent.

The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall within the last seven days, between July 24 and July 31.

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the newly reported cases were community-spread and 32 percent are of individuals aged 29 and under.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 1,546 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state, which 22 more than the day before. Of those, 222 are on ventilators, up 17 from the day before.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 remains at 269, the first time it has not declined since July 26.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries once per week. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 11,565 with 179 new cases reported since Thursday. 137 of those were in Caddo Parish and 37 were reported in Bossier. Both Caddo and Bossier also reported one additional death each. Both parishes have averaged two deaths per day over the past two weeks.

Sabine Parishes also reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Webster reported 11, De Soto 10, Red River and Natchitoches eight each. Natchitoches also reported one new death. Claiborne reported two new cases. Bienville did not report any new cases, but it did report one new death.

As of midday Friday, July 30, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 6,144 case(s) | 277 death(s) | 61 5 state tests | 97,590 commercial tests

5 Bossier – 2,054 case(s) | 67 death(s) | 272 state tests | 38,403 commercial tests

De Soto – 633 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 86 state tests | 8,538 commercial tests

Webster – 811 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 12,778 commercial tests

Claiborne – 216 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 116 state tests | 3,940 commercial tests

Bienville – 348 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 260 state tests | 4,941 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 662 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 398 state tests | 8,113 commercial tests

Sabine – 518 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 196 state tests | 6,389 commercial tests

Red River – 179 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 261 state tests | 2,194 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

As of midday Friday, there were 18,461 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 661 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

