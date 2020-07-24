Louisiana adds 2,142 new COVID-19 cases, including 230 in NWLA

Louisiana added another 2,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 103,734 and total deaths to 3,604.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 2,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 103,734 and total deaths to 3,604.

The latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health comes a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a renewal of the current proclamation extending Phase Two in the state, which includes the statewide mask mandate and additional restrictions, until August 7.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 24,858 tests reported to the state health department since Thursday. The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall within the last seven days, between July 17 and July 24.

The total number of tests reported to the state since the outbreak began is now 1,199,726. The total number of positive results from those tests brings the state’s overall positivity rate to 8.65 percent.

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the newly reported cases were community-spread.

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals rose by 15 overnight to 1,600. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 197.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 dropped by eight after reaching a new all-time high of 299 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA rose to 10,250 on Friday, with 230 new cases. 112 of those were in Caddo Parish and 34 more were reported in Bossier. Natchitoches also reported 24 additional cases and Red River added 21. De Soto and Webster reported a dozen new cases each, Bienville and Red River reported six each. Claiborne added three new cases.

Bossier also added five new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the parish since Sunday to 15. Bossier Mayor Lo Walker called it “a very bad week” on Thursday, noting the parish was seeing its largest weekly increase in newly confirmed cases yet. With Friday’s update, the parish has tallied 302 new cases since Sunday.

Caddo Parish also reported an additional death, bringing the total new deaths reported as a result of the coronavirus since Sunday to nine.

As of noon Friday, July 24, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,469 case(s) | 264 death(s) | 611 state tests |84,024 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,776 case(s) | 58 death(s) | 268 state tests |33,449 commercial tests

De Soto – 552 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 80 state tests |7,238 commercial tests

Webster – 745 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 11,587 commercial tests

Claiborne – 189 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 110 state tests | 3,499 commercial tests

Bienville – 339 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 253 state tests | 4,338 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 586 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 380 state tests | 6,950 commercial tests

Sabine – 432 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 194 state tests | 5,371 commercial tests

Red River – 162 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 212 state tests | 1,623 commercial tests

As of midday Friday, there were 16,402 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 596 related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.