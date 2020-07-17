Louisiana adds 2,179 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 2,179 on Friday with another 24 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 88,590 and 3,399 deaths.

Friday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 19,803 tests reported to the state health department since Wednesday. Of those tests, 11 percent came back positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 96 percent of the cases reported to the state Wednesday were community-spread and 36 percent of the cases are among those aged 29 and under.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard Friday showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals had risen by 12 to a total of 1,413, with 162 of those patients on ventilators.

In Region 7, hospitalizations rose by another nine to reach a new all-time high at 286. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by two to 17.

229 of the new cases reported Friday were in NWLA, including 117 in Caddo Parish and 42 more in Bossier. There are also 25 new cases reported in Webster, 13 more in Sabine, 12 in Natchitoches, and six more each in De Soto, Bienville, and Red River. Claiborne also reported two new cases.

Caddo also reported three new deaths for a second consecutive day, bringing the total in the parish to 2255. Bossier also added two more deaths for a second consecutive day, for a total of 43. Sabine also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to three.

As of noon Friday, July 17, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,798 case(s) | 255 death(s) | 611 state tests | 75,933 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,474 case(s) | 43 death(s) | 268 state tests | 30,286 commercial tests

De Soto – 474 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 80 state tests | 6,413 commercial tests

Webster – 601 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 9,617 commercial tests

Claiborne – 161 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 103 state tests | 2,986 commercial tests

Bienville – 284 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 234 state tests | 3,645 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 466 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 351 state tests | 5,841 commercial tests

Sabine – 274 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 190 state tests | 3,989 commercial tests

Red River – 118 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 125 state tests | 1,321 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.