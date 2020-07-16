Louisiana adds 2,280 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalization data delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 2,280 on Thursday with another 25 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 86,411 and 3,375 deaths.

Thursday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 22,937 tests reported to the state health department since Wednesday. Of those tests, 9.94 percent came back positive.

The Louisiana Department of Health did not release data Thursday on the percentage of cases believed to be community spread, or how many of the cases are among those aged 29 and under. The LDH also said Thursday that hospital-related data is delayed and will be updated when it is available.

While there was no explanation offered for the delay, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that hospital data on coronavirus patients will now be sent to the Trump administration before going to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HHS said the CDC’s database is not inadequate to store and process the necessary information.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,369 people hospitalized for the coronavirus. In Region 7, hospitalizations stood at 272. The availability of ICU beds in the region was around 20 percent, according to LDH data.

173 of the new cases reported Thursday were in NWLA, including 75 in Caddo Parish and 29 more in Bossier. There are also 19 new cases reported in Sabine, 14 more in Red River, 11 in Natchitoches, and seven in De Soto. Claiborne and Bienville also reported three new cases each.

Caddo also reported three new deaths, bringing the total in the parish to 252. Bossier added two more deaths, for a total of 41.

As of noon Thursday, July 16, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,681 case(s) | 252 death(s) | 611 state tests | 75,066 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,432 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 268 state tests | 29,862 commercial tests

De Soto – 468 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 80 state tests | 6,375 commercial tests

Webster – 576 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 9,420 commercial tests

Claiborne – 159 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 103 state tests | 2,960 commercial tests

Bienville – 278 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 234 state tests | 3,599 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 454 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 349 state tests | 5,743 commercial tests

Sabine – 261 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 190 state tests | 3,908 commercial tests

Red River – 112 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 125 state tests | 1,224 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Tuesday, July 14, that number stood at 53,288. That is 6,954 more presumed recoveries than were reported the previous week. However, new cases have outpaced recoveries in recent weeks. That was the case once again this week, with 15,715 new cases confirmed in the same period.

With more than 86,000 confirmed cases to-date and more than 3,300 deaths, there are currently at least 28,000 known active cases in the state.

“I encourage all Louisianans to continue to wear their masks when they are in public, maintain at least six feet of distance from people who are not in their household, stay home when they are sick and wash their hands frequently,” Edwards said in a statement released Wednesday marking the milestone of 1 million tests conducted since the beginning of the outbreak in the state. “If we put in the work together, we can beat COVID-19 in our state. I am praying for us all.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

