Louisiana adds 2,343 new COVID-19 cases, including 155 in NWLA

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 2,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 109,917 and total deaths to 3,674.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 26,758 tests reported to the state health department. The positivity rate from these tests is 8.76 percent. The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall between July 20 and July 27.

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals rose back up to 1,600 Monday after dipping to 1,553 over the weekend. The number of patients on ventilators has risen to 208.

There are now 290 patients hospitalized in Region 7, after reaching an all-time high of 299 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 10,771, with 155 new cases since Sunday. 93 of those were in Caddo Parish and 39 more were reported in Bossier. De Soto also reported 11 additional cases and Sabine added six. Sabine also added two deaths for a total of six in the parish. Webster and Red River reported two new cases each. Claiborne and Bienville did not report any new cases.

On Monday afternoon, the Caddo Parish Coroner confirmed six more deaths in the parish, bringing the total to 272. There can be a lag between local deaths reported and the state health department dashboard.

As of Monday, July 27, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,745 case(s) | 266 death(s) | 614 state tests | 87,581 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,894 case(s) | 60 death(s) | 269 state tests | 34,931 commercial tests

De Soto – 582 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 83 state tests | 7,609 commercial tests

Webster – 770 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 181 state tests | 11,950 commercial tests

Claiborne – 200 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 115 state tests | 3,624 commercial tests

Bienville – 340 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 256 state tests | 4,522 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 602 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 390 state tests | 7,244 commercial tests

Sabine – 469 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 196 state tests | 5,765 commercial tests

Red River – 169 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 234 state tests | 1,791 commercial tests

As of midday Monday, there were 17,218 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 611 related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

