Louisiana adds 2,542 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,542 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 40 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 261,329 and deaths to 6,724.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, LDH says 2,139 are confirmed and 403 are probable.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic. Watch streaming live here.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana rose by one to 315 as of Wednesday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 25 for a second day. Statewide, hospitalizations dropped slightly from 1,537 to 1,529, while the number of patients on ventilators rose by three to 180.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95.9%) fall between December 2 and December 9, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 20% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 27,594 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,829,577. Of the tests reported today, 24,629 were PCR tests and 2,965 were antigen tests.

Of the 381 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Wednesday, 135 were in Caddo Parish and 83 were in Bossier Parish. Natchitoches reported 53 new cases, Webster 33, Sabin 25, Bienville 21, De Soto 16, Red River nine, and Claiborne six.

Caddo, De Soto, Webster, Natchitoches, and Sabine all also reported one new death from COVID-19 each.

