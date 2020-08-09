Louisiana adds 2,710 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 56 more deaths

Louisiana has added another 2,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 131,399 and total deaths to 4,145.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has added another 2,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 131,399 and total deaths to 4,145.

The Louisiana Department of Health does not update the state’s data on the coronavirus on Saturdays. The newly confirmed cases reported on Sunday came from the results of 35,569 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,540,571.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide dropped below 1,400 on Saturday to 1,369 before ticking back up slightly Sunday to 1,383. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has risen from 207 since Friday to 210.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 rose from 250 on Friday to 255, but the number of patients on ventilators in the region dropped by one to 23.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 12,927 with 218 new cases reported since Friday. Of those, 58 were in Caddo Parish, which also added two more deaths for a total of 295.

Bossier added 2 new cases and two more deaths. Red River reported 25 new cases and a twelfth death. Webster added 25, Claiborne, and Sabine 23, Bienville 17. Natchitoches and De Soto added 12 new cases each.

As of midday Sunday, August 9, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,668 case(s) | 295 death(s) | 616 state tests | 106,929 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,333 case(s) | 81 death(s) | 272 state tests | 43,049 commercial tests

De Soto – 722 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,650 commercial tests

Webster – 893 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 183 state tests | 14,294 commercial tests

Claiborne – 274 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 133 state tests | 4,596 commercial tests

Bienville – 381 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 278 state tests | 5,500 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 773 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 425 state tests | 9,626 commercial tests

Sabine – 645 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 200 state tests | 7,699 commercial tests

Red River – 238 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 361 state tests | 2,635 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 20,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 723 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

