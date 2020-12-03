Louisiana adds 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,774 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 23 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 244,078 and deaths to 6,524.

Of the new cases reported, LDH says 2,232 are confirmed and 542 are probable.

The latest data comes a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir for a briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 and an update on plans for vaccine distribution.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,325 as of Wednesday, the most recent data available, with 142 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday that the numbers have doubled since the beginning of November, starting out with just over 600 and ending the month with more than 1,200.

“Louisiana certainly has entered a new and dangerous third surge of COVID-19 infection,” Edwards said.

There were 247 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals as of Wednesday, with 24 on ventilators. According to the latest LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 77% capacity for beds. and ICU beds are also at 77% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 25 and December 2, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 19% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 26,111 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,645,006. Of the tests reported today, 22,908 were PCR tests and 3,203 were antigen tests.

Of the 368 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Thursday, 164 were in Caddo Parish, pushing the total reported number of cases in Caddo over the 14,000 mark.

68 new cases were also reported in Bossier Parish Thursday. Sabine also added 43 cases, Webster 28, De Soto and Natchitoches 21 each, and Bienville 20.