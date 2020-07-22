Louisiana adds 2,802 new COVID-19 cases, updated data on deaths delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added 2,803 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total cumulative number of cases statewide to 99,354.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Wednesday’s update was delayed by one hour due to technical issues, and data on coronavirus-related deaths has not been updated. The LDH said that data will be updated as soon as possible.

The state health department also offered an explanation via Twitter for the discrepancy in new case numbers between Tuesday and Wednesday’s counts.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.”

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 29,939 tests reported to the state health department since Tuesday. The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall between July 15 and July 22. The total number of tests reported to the state since the outbreak began is now 1,152,901.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 92 percent of the newly reported cases were community-spread and 32 percent of them were among those aged 29 and under.

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries every Wednesday. That number rose to 61,456 this week, which is 8,168 more than were reported the previous week.

The number of children in Louisiana diagnosed with MISC-C, a potentially fatal condition thought to be associated with COVID-19, rose by eight more this week to 31 and there are now six children hospitalized. That is four more than last week. No new deaths from the illness have been reported since a second child was reported to have died last week.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals rose by 54 to 1,581 Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators also continues to rise, although at a slower rate.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 ticked up again Wednesday, reaching a new all-time high of 288.

369 of the new cases reported Wednesday were in NWLA, including 161 in Caddo Parish and 46 more in Bossier. There are also 55 new cases reported in Ntchitoches, 39 more in Webster, and 29 more in Sabine. De Soto Parish is also reporting another 15 cases, Bienville ten, Claiborne eight, and Red River six.

As of noon Wednesday, July 22, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 5,254 case(s) | 261 death(s) | 611 state tests |81,569 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,701 case(s) | 52 death(s) | 268 state tests |32,366 commercial tests

De Soto – 534 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 80 state tests |7,020 commercial tests

Webster – 721 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 11,257 commercial tests

Claiborne – 186 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 108 state tests | 3,353 commercial tests

Bienville – 327 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 241 state tests | 4,246 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 548 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 362 state tests | 6,644 commercial tests

Sabine – 417 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 193 state tests | 5,216 commercial tests

Red River – 136 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 167 state tests | 1,509 commercial tests

