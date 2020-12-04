Louisiana adds 3,102 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,102 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 24 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 247,177 and deaths to 6,548.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,102 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 24 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 247,177 and deaths to 6,548.

Of the new cases reported, LDH says 2,404 are confirmed and 698 are probable.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,357 as of Thursday, the most recent data available, with 154 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday that the numbers have doubled since the beginning of November, starting out with just over 600 and ending the month with more than 1,200.

There were 247 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals, rising by 20 overnight, with 26 now on ventilators. According to the latest LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 76% capacity for beds. and ICU beds are also at 76% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 26 and December 3, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 19% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 27,676 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,672,682. Of the tests reported today, 23,984 were PCR tests and 3,692 were antigen tests.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Of the 436 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Friday, 181 were in Caddo Parish. There were also 138 new cases reported in Bossier Parish, 41 in Webster, 25 in De Soto, and 19 each in Natchitoches and Sabine.

Webster also reported three new deaths, Natchitoches two, and Caddo Parish one.