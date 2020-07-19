Louisiana adds 3,116 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 34 more deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide has risen 3,116 since Friday, with another 34 deaths reported.

The latest update comes after the state health department noted Saturday that information on the coronavirus dashboard will be updated at noon daily except on Saturdays.

Sunday’s update brings the cumulative number of cases statewide to 91,706 and 3,433 deaths. Presumed recovered cases reached 53,288 as of July 14, 2020. The LDH updates this number weekly.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 25,364 tests reported to the state health department over the past two days. Of those tests, 12.29 percent came back positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 95 percent of the newly reported cases were community-spread.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard Sunday showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals had risen by 51 since Friday to a total of 1,469, with 177 of those patients on ventilators.

In Region 7, hospitalizations dropped from an all-time high of 286 on Friday to 274 Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators has risen, however, from 17 to 20.

376 of the new cases reported since Friday were in NWLA, including 167 in Caddo Parish and 90 more in Bossier. There are also 30 new cases reported in Sabine, 27 more in Webster, 17 more each in De Soto and Natchitoches, and 13 more in Bienville. Red River also reported 11 new cases and Claiborne four.

Caddo also reported two new deaths, bringing the total in the parish to 257, although Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins noted in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon that the Caddo coroner is reporting 258 deaths, one more than LDH.

Bossier also added two more deaths, for a total of 45.

As of noon Sunday, July 19, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,965 case(s) | 257 death(s) | 611 state tests | 78,114 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,564 case(s) | 45 death(s) | 268 state tests | 31,106 commercial tests

De Soto – 491 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 80 state tests | 6,616 commercial tests

Webster – 628 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 9,971 commercial tests

Claiborne – 165 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 108 state tests | 3,053 commercial tests

Bienville – 297 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 239 state tests | 3,708 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 483 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 360 state tests | 5,995 commercial tests

Sabine – 304 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 191 state tests | 4,295 commercial tests

Red River – 129 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 165 state tests | 1,365 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

