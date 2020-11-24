Louisiana adds 3,266 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 39 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 224,403 and deaths to 6,323.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 39 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 224,403 and deaths to 6,323.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 early Tuesday afternoon as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to rise amid a third wave of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, LDH says 2,111 are confirmed and 1,155 are probable.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by another 40 Monday, after passing the 1,000-mark Sunday for the first time since August. There are 114 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer.

There were 223 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals as of Monday, with 23 on ventilators. According to LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 75% capacity for beds and ICU beds are at 85% capacity.

Also according to the LDH on Monday:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 16 and November 23, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 20% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 40,054 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,381,795. Of the tests reported today, 33,069 were PCR tests and 6,985 were antigen tests.

Of the 395 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Tuesday, 163 were in Caddo Parish and 118 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo Parish also reported an additional death, for a total of 441.

De Soto, Webster, Natchitoches, and Sabine all also reported more than 20 new cases each.

