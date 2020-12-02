Louisiana adds 3,604 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,604 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 46 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 241,335 and deaths to 6,501.

According to the LDH, Wednesday’s case report includes 1,551 newly reported cases attributed to a backlog with collection dates going back to April. They say those cases will be attributed to the appropriate dates on the department’s dashboard.

Of the new cases reported, LDH says 3,329 are confirmed and 275 are probable.

The latest data comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares for a 3 p.m. briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir, who is on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is expected to join the governor for the briefing.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,288 as of Tuesday, the most recent data available, with 137 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer.

There were 244 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals, with 21 on ventilators. According to the latest LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 76% capacity for beds and ICU beds are at 79% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 24 and December 1, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 25% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 65,996 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,618,895. Of the tests reported today, 63,823 were PCR tests and 2,173 were antigen tests.

Of the 675 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Wednesday, 387 were in Caddo Parish and 118 were in Bossier Parish. Both Caddo and Bossier also reported two more deaths each, bringing the toll in each parish to 448 and 158, respectively.

