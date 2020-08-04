Louisiana adds 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, more than half from backlog

Louisiana added another 3,614 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but the state department of health says more than half of them are backlogged from as far back as the end of May.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 3,614 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but the state department of health says more than half of them are backlogged from as far back as the end of May.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the 3,614 new cases include 1,741 cases with specimen collection dates as far back as May 28.

The LDH also reported 27 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 124,461 and total deaths to 3,937 as Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to share an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The governor is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor is expected to announce that he’ll continue Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and the business restrictions he enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak, despite lawsuits seeking to upend the orders.

The rules are set to expire Friday, but the Democratic governor cautioned Louisiana residents he planned to extend them further as the state continues to have one of the nation’s highest per capita virus infection rates in the last two weeks.

Positivity rate

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 55,947 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,449,857. The positivity rate from the latest round of test results is 6.46 percent.

The LDH has not released details on how many of the new cases were the result of community spread, or what percentage were under the age of 29. On Sunday, the state health department noted that children under the age of 18 made up ten percent of the 3,477 newly reported cases since Friday.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus dropped to 1,487 on Tuesday, although the number of those on ventilators ticked up by ten more to 240.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 rose by 15 to 259 Tuesday and the number of patients on ventilators remained at 21 for the third day.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries once per week. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday, July 27, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

Presumed recoveries as of this week have not yet been updated.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 12,105 with 211 new cases reported since Monday. Twenty-five of those were in Caddo Parish, which also added four more deaths for a total of 285.

Bossier added 74 new cases and Sabine reported 50 more. Natchitoches reported 25 more, Webster 14, and De Soto 13. Claiborne added 6, Red River three, and Bienville one. The updated case numbers by parish do not include how many of these newly reported cases are from the backlog.

As of midday Tuesday, August 4, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,324 case(s) | 285 death(s) | 616 state tests | 100,286 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,192 case(s) | 73 death(s) | 272 state tests | 39,547 commercial tests

De Soto – 675 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 87 state tests | 8,916 commercial tests

Webster – 840 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 13,226 commercial tests

Claiborne – 227 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 126 state tests | 4,035 commercial tests

Bienville – 354 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 262 state tests | 5,045 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 716 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 414 state tests | 8,483 commercial tests

Sabine – 585 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 197 state tests | 6,748 commercial tests

Red River – 192 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 291 state tests | 2,278 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 19,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 682 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.