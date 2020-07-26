Louisiana adds 3,840 new COVID-19 cases, including 366 in NWLA

Louisiana has added another 3,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 107,574 and total deaths to 3,651.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has added another 3,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 107,574 and total deaths to 3,651.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 33,538 tests reported to the state health department. The positivity rate from these tests is 11.45 percent.

The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall between July 19 and July 26, and 96 percent of them are tied to community spread.

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals rose has dipped from 1,600 Friday to 1,557. The number of patients on ventilators has also dropped slightly from 197 to 185 as of Sunday.

There are now 296 patients hospitalized in Region 7, after reaching an all-time high of 299 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 10,616, with 366 new cases since Friday. 183 of those were in Caddo Parish and 79 more were reported in Bossier. Sabine also reported 31 additional cases and Webster added 23. De Soto reported 19 new cases, Natchitoches 14, Claiborne 11, and Red River five. Bienville reported one new case.

Both Caddo and Bossier also added each added two new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths reported in each parish to 266 and 60, respectively.

As of noon Sunday, July 26, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,652 case(s) | 266 death(s) | 614 state tests | 86,400 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,855 case(s) | 60 death(s) | 269 state tests | 34,495 commercial tests

De Soto – 571 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 83 state tests | 7,461 commercial tests

Webster – 768 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 181 state tests | 11,846 commercial tests

Claiborne – 200 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 115 state tests | 3,609 commercial tests

Bienville – 340 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 256 state tests | 4,496 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 600 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 390 state tests | 7,186 commercial tests

Sabine – 463 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 196 state tests | 5,670 commercial tests

Red River – 167 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 234 state tests | 1,758 commercial tests

As of midday Sunday, there were 17,009 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 608 related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

