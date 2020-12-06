Louisiana adds 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,939 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 36 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 251,123 and deaths to 6,584.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,939 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 36 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 251,123 and deaths to 6,584.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, LDH says 3,291 are confirmed and 648 are probable.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,392 as of Saturday, the most recent data available, with 162 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have continued to steadily rise since early October. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday that the numbers have doubled since the beginning of November, starting out with just over 600 and ending the month with more than 1,200.

There were 264 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals, with 27 on ventilators. According to the latest LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 76% capacity for beds. ICU beds are at 88% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

The vast majority (95%) of these newly reported cases are tied to COVID spreading in communities, rather than in congregate settings like nursing homes.

The vast majority of these cases date back to the last week (11/28-12/6). These cases are among all age groups and come from all regions of the state.

These newly reported cases are on 45,248 tests reported to the state since 12/4 (40,993 molecular, 4,255 antigen).

Already this month, 222,677 tests have been reported to the state.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Of the 610 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, 183 were in Caddo Parish. There were also 141 new cases reported in Bossier Parish, 70 in Natchitoches, 56 in Webster, 49 in Bienville, 45 in Sabine, 35 in De Soto, and 23 in Claiborne. Red River also reported eight new cases.