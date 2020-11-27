Louisiana adds 5,058 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths since Wednesday

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,058 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 41 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 230,602 and deaths to 6,391.

Friday’s numbers reflect two days’ worth of data because the health department did not release case counts on Thanksgiving Day.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, LDH says 4,560 are confirmed and 498 are probable.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,052 as of Thursday. There were 125 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer.

There were 202 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals, with 20 on ventilators. According to LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 73% capacity for beds and ICU beds are at 76% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 19 and November 26, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 20% of these cases.

Since Wednesday, 71,500 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,469,174. Of the tests reported today, 67,633 were PCR tests and 3,867 were antigen tests.

Of the 669 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Friday, 304 were in Caddo Parish and 165 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo Parish also reported one more death, for a total of 445 and Bossier added three for a total of 152.

