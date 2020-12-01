Louisiana adds 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 35 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 237,740 and deaths to 6,455.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 35 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 237,740 and deaths to 6,455.

Due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported November 29-30 is being reported December 1, according to the LDH. The state reported just 171 new cases on Monday and 1,641 the day before.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, LDH says 3,948 are confirmed and 1,378 are probable.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,280 as of Monday, with 128 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer.

There were 242 COVID patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals, with 190 on ventilators. According to LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 74% capacity for beds and ICU beds are at 70% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 23 and November 30, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Since yesterday, 57,646 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,552,889. Of the tests reported today, 49,395 were PCR tests and 8,251 were antigen tests.

Of the 565 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Tuesday, half (285) were in Caddo Parish and 121 were in Bossier Parish. Bossier Parish also reported three more deaths, for a total of 156.

