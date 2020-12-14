Louisiana AG pledges support for Lauren Daigle after New Orleans mayor calls for singer’s removal from NYE lineup

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for top christian artist, top christian song for “You Say,” top christian album for “Look Up Child, “at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Daigle is nominated for six awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. In the nominations announced Wednesday, Aug. 14, Daigle led the list of artists nominated for the awards show, to be held in Nashville on Oct. 15, with nods for artist of the year, song of the year and more. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Attorney General is pledging support for singer and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle after Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for her removal from the New Orleans ‘Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’ celebration over her performance at a “pop-up” event in November.

Cantrell sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions LLC last week requesting that the singer not be included in the nationally televised event, asserting that Daigle “should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight” after performing during a “Let Us Worship” event near Jackson Square.

On Monday, AG Jeff Landry released a statement offering support for the Grammy-award winning Christian musician “while voicing concern over recent actions taken by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.”

In a letter Landry sent to Daigle provided by the AG’s office, Landry expressed shock and dismay over Cantrell’s move to have Daigle removed from the lineup, calling it “an apparent ‘targeting’ due to Daigle’s recent expression of her faith.”

The Louisiana Legislature reinforced the rights of individuals to worship freely by adopting the Preservation of Religious Freedom Act. See La. Rev. Stat. 13:5232 (“Free exercise of religion is a fundamental right of the highest order in this state.”). State and federal law protect your right to assemble in a public square to worship and protest. United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch has recently explained that the “Government is not free to disregard the First Amendment in times of crisis.” Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo. Additionally, you are entitled to protection from tortious interference with your private contractual relationships. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, in a letter to Louisiana native and Grammy-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle

The Attorney General vowed to protect Daigle’s rights to protest and worship and offered his assistance to “work with more hospitable regions in our State, like your home Parish of Lafayette, if you and Dick Clark Productions wish to move the event.”

Following criticism for her involvement in the Nov. 7 rally, the Grammy winner said she was taking a break from social media.