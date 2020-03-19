Louisiana AG unveils PSAwarning public of coronavirus scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants the public to be aware of possible scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Landry says there have already been reports of scam messages coming into the State. From selling fraudulent cures to establishing fake charities, scammers will attempt to capitalize on consumer anxiety and generosity.

Landry says he hopes the PSA’s will help reduce the risk of Louisianans falling victim to scams.

If you suspect a Coronavirus Scam, report it to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

