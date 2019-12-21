Louisiana: anglers’ red snapper season to end with year

BATON ROUGE, La.(AP) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it looks as if the recreational red snapper season will continue until 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

A news release Friday said surveys indicate that 98% of the state’s quota had been caught as of Dec. 8, with about 16,100 pounds remaining. If that’s all caught before Dec. 31, the season will end earlier.

Louisiana’s recreational season was weekends only for most of the year. But in early November, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet expanded it to all-week.

