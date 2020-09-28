Louisiana approaching 5,300 COVID-19 deaths

Louisiana has reported 236 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 165,091 and total deaths to 5,298.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 19 and September 27, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 38% of these cases. 27% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 6,469 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,288,394.

The number of positive tests out of the 6,469 total tests results reported to the state Monday makes for a positivity rate of 3.65%.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 563 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, September 27. Of those, 83 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 continued an overall slightly upward trend over the past ten days, rising to 167, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,381 and there are now 638 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 193 new cases reported since Sunday, 18 were in Caddo Parish and 22 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported three more COVID-19 deaths and Bossier added one more death related to the coronavirus. Natchitoches added three new cases. No other NWLA parishes reported any new cases or deaths on Monday.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,556 case(s) | 356 death(s) | 659 state tests | 150,912 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,303 case(s) | 107 death(s) | 303 state tests | 63,278 commercial tests

De Soto – 904 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 98 state tests | 13,385 commercial tests

Webster – 1,263 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 181 state tests | 21,347 commercial tests

Claiborne – 513 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 8,210 commercial tests

Bienville – 484 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 356 state tests | 8,955 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,144 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 663 state tests | 15,584 commercial tests

Sabine – 857 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 228 state tests | 11,786 commercial tests

Red River – 357 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 564 state tests | 3,690 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 28,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 997 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

