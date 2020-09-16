Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants “Cuties” film removed from Netflix

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and other attorney generals around the country have requested that Netflix remove the film “Cuties.”

According to a news release, Landry called the CEO of Netflix on Monday, September 14 to remove “Cuties” from its service due to the great harm it causes to kids in Louisiana and beyond.

AG Landry was joined by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to get the film removed.

“By airing ‘Cuties’ on such a large platform – Netflix is effectively normalizing horrific crimes on our most vulnerable and further emboldening manufacturers, possessors, and distributors of child pornography. They should take it down immediately,” said Landry.

Yost says the film repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children, and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.

The following statement may be attributed to Attorney General Yost:

“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said.

“I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”

A copy of the letter sent to Netflix’s chief executive officer may be found here.