Louisiana authorities: Hunter discovered missing man’s bones

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) – Louisiana authorities have identified skeletal remains found by a hunter in November as those of a man missing since 2012.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that an analysis of the remains matched the DNA of Richland Parish resident Joshua Berry.

A man hunting north of Baskin discovered the bones half a mile from where Berry’s truck was found a day after he was reported missing seven years ago.

The Monroe News Star reports the 35-year-old’s car was found abandoned in the woods 13 miles from his home with the driver’s side doors open, the keys in the ignition and the front seat folded forward.

