Louisiana breaks 100,000-mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Louisiana since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak passed the 100,000-mark Thursday.

With 2,408 newly confirmed cases reported Thursday, the total reached 101,650. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,574.

The first case in Louisiana was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, his first since announcing on Tuesday that he would be extending Phase Two of reopening restrictions for at least another two weeks.

Thursday’s newly confirmed cases also pushed the total in Northwest Louisiana over the 10,000-mark. Scroll down for details and a breakdown of cases by parish.

As was the case on Wednesday, the number of new cases reported by the LDH was not the same as the difference between the previous day’s count and Thursday’s new total. On Wednesday, the state reported 31 more cases than the difference showed and 112 more on Thursday. Once again, the Louisiana Department of Health offered an explanation via Twitter for the discrepancy.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” the LDH said in the tweet.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 21,967 tests reported to the state health department since Wednesday. The LDH says collection dates for most of the latest cases fall within the last seven days, between July 16 and July 23.

The total number of tests reported to the state since the outbreak began is now 1,174,868.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 91 percent of the newly reported cases were community-spread and 33 percent of them were among those aged 29 and under.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals rose by just four to 1,581 Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by nine to 197.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 ticked up by another 11, reaching a new all-time high of 299.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA rose to 10,020 Thursday, with 196 new cases. 103 of those were in Caddo Parish and 41 more were reported in Bossier. There are also 14 new cases reported in Natchitoches, 12 more in Webster, nine in Sabine, and six more each in De Soto and Bienville. Red River is also reporting five new cases.

There were no new deaths reported Thursday in Northwest Louisiana.

As of noon Thursday, July 23, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,357 case(s) | 263 death(s) | 611 state tests |82,800 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,742 case(s) | 53 death(s) | 268 state tests |32,942 commercial tests

De Soto – 540 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 80 state tests |7,143 commercial tests

Webster – 733 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 11,412 commercial tests

Claiborne – 186 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 109 state tests | 3,375 commercial tests

Bienville – 333 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 241 state tests | 4,301 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 562 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 367 state tests | 6,819 commercial tests

Sabine – 426 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 193 state tests | 5,299 commercial tests

Red River – 141 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 168 state tests | 1,558 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

As of Thursday, there were 16,033 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 585 related deaths.

