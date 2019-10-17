Louisiana churches damaged after bricks thrown through front doors

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are searching for the suspect(s) who threw bricks through the front door of multiple churches in the area.

Police say on October 11, someone threw a brick into the front door of the St. Theresa Catholic Church.

On Wednesday, police say bricks were thrown into the front doors of at least two other churches in the area.

Anyone with information on this criminal act is urged to contact police at 337-783-1234.

Destroying religious property is a felony, police say .