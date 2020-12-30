Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KTAL) — Newly elected Louisiana Congressman Luke Letlow has died at a Shreveport hospital from complications related to COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Letlow tested positive for the coronavirus on December 18 and had been receiving treatment at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, but was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on December 23, where he remained in the ICU until his death.

The Republican Congressman-elect was due to be sworn into the 117th United States Congress next week, after winning the 5th Congressional District seat with 62% of the vote in a Dec. 5 runoff election against fellow Republican, state Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria.

He was set to succeed his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican from Alto, who didn’t seek reelection. Letlow had been Abraham’s chief of staff.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children.

In a statement shared on Letlow’s campaign Facebook page on Sunday, December 27, his wife thanked everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes.

“While Luke continues his treatment and remains in stable condition, the doctors have told us the road to recovery and the length of time is hard to predict and different for everyone.”

However, the family also asked for supporters’ patience “as we face this battle privately as a family in order to give Luke the rest he needs to ensure his recovery.”

Letlow was the third high-profile Louisiana politician in two days to say he had been infected. Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is leaving Congress to become a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s White House staff, and Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser have also tested positive and recovered from the virus.

Two Republicans in Louisiana’s congressional delegation — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson — have publicly said they’ve recovered from the virus.