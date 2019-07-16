Louisiana Congressman said he’d buy tickets for Congresswomen to leave U.S.

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a GOP candidate for Louisiana governor, speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s having its own Iowa Straw Poll, with Republicans hoping to determine a clear front-runner in their efforts to unseat Democratic […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham says he’ll pay for four minority congresswomen to leave the country, piggybacking off comments by President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the “progressive” Democrat congresswomen should go back to the “broken and crime infested places” they came from. He said they hail from countries whose governments are the most inept in the world.

The comment was directed toward U.S. natives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib and naturalized citizen, Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in 1992.

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

News outlets report Abraham tweeted Monday that the congresswoman have said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. The gubernatorial candidate said he’d pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell him where they’d rather be.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.