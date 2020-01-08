Breaking News
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base

Louisiana continues Medicaid services with emergency deals

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Louisiana Medicaid MGN_1554315520061.jpg.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s Medicaid program started the new year under a cloud of uncertainty, amid a continued dispute over multibillion-dollar contracts to provide health services to 1.5 million people. 

Deals with five private companies that manage care for most Medicaid patients were slated to expire at the end of December.

The Edwards administration struck emergency contracts to keep the companies in place for up to another year. The administration chose four companies to do the work starting in 2020.

But two losing bidders that currently hold Louisiana Medicaid managed care contracts are protesting that decision, a legal process that has stalled the new contract awards.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories