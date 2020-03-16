The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Louisiana coronavirus cases rise to 114

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has risen by 11 cases since Sunday to 114, and information from the Louisiana Department of Health confirms there are now three cases reported in Caddo Parish.

On Sunday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said the city had learned of the two new cases, but only one additional case in Caddo Parish was reflected in the data provided by LDH online.

The rest of the new cases are all in South Louisiana, where Orleans Parish is now reporting 79 cases of COVID-19 and Jefferson Parish is reporting the second-highest number of cases by parish, at 16.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group Monday afternoon, followed by a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. 

A statewide 211 network was rolled out over the weekend to respond to calls about COVID-19, and the state set up a shortcode for text alerts and updates. Those who want to receive those text alerts can text LACOVID to 898-211.

