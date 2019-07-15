Louisiana coroner: Museum founder was suffocated to death

FILE – In this April 20, 2004 file photo, Rep. Carla Blanchard Dartez, D-Morgan City, center covers Gov. Kathleen Blanco, left, as a few drops of rain fall while talking with Sadie Roberts-Joseph, right, before the start of the Stand Up for Children 2004 Rally for Children on the steps of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Sadie Roberts-Joseph, who founded an African American history museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car, and police said Saturday, July 13, 2019 that investigators were working diligently to find those responsible.(Arthur D. Lauck/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A coroner has ruled the death of a 75-year-old woman who founded Baton Rouge’s African American history museum a homicide by suffocation.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday that show Sadie Roberts-Joseph was suffocated to death before her body was found in the trunk of a car Friday.

He said Roberts-Joseph died from “traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation.” The Advocate reports this means her airways were physically blocked, cutting off her oxygen supply.

The paper reports that Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American Museum in 2001.

Shortly after announcing the discovery of Roberts-Joseph’s body, the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that “Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace,” and added that investigators were working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.