Louisiana COVID-19 cases drop to 48,515 as LDH adjusts data, updates case numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported a total of 1,547 new confirmed COVID-19 over the last two days after reviewing the state’s data and removing 1,666 duplicate and out-of-state cases from the state’s totals.

The updated total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now reported by the LDH as of Friday is 48,515, which is 119 fewer than the 48,634 the state last reported on Wednesday.

The LDH says 787 cases were reported to the state since June 18, in addition to the 760 that would have been reported on that day, if the state had not put Thursday’s dashboard update on hold in order to review the data.

The state’s health department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and an additional 15 deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 2,972.

“LDH has developed and implemented a new process for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state,” the health department said in a statement shortly after the update was released Friday. “In doing so, LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. LDH did not update its dashboard on June 18 to ensure it had identified impacted data. These data have been removed in the updated case count today. ”

The LDH also noted in Friday’s statement that just 7 percent of Friday’s 787 new cases are from congregatt settings, such as nursing homes. The remaining 93% are a result of community spread. Of Thursday’s 760 cases, 9% are from congregate settings, and 91% are associated with community spread.

“Cases are rising across Louisiana, especially but not solely in the Acadiana, Central and Southwest regions of the state. We are seeing increases in hospitalizations too,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health in the statement. “These increases and decreases do not just happen. They are a direct result of our everyday actions. We did the hard work in flattening the curve early on. We stayed home, wore masks and stayed six feet apart. Thank you to everyone who continues to do so – it is the only way we will get through this.”

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus has dropped from 588 when it was last reported Wednesday to 561. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped slightly by two to 75.

Friday’s LDH statement also says that the rise in cases and hospitalizations comes despite LDH continuously de-duplicating data received from testing labs around the state. Clearing out duplicate data is important to ensure the most accurate reporting of cases.

“The department reports data as it is made available and reported to the state. Every day, LDH receives test results from multiple sources, including providers and labs. While the Department does work to deduplicate the data for daily reporting there is inevitably a tradeoff between precision and frequency of reporting. LDH will continue to conduct quality checks of its data.

Previously, LDH assigned individuals who it could not link to their true parish of residence to the parish where testing was performed. The Department now has a process that allows for more accurate identification of the person’s place of residence and if someone from out-of-state is tested in Louisiana. LDH also reviews the data weekly. In some cases, this may result in a patient being shifted to a different parish or state.”

Additional localized data added to dashboard

LDH also announced Friday that it will add multiple indicators to its dashboard to help the general public and local leaders better understand the localized impacts of COVID-19, including:

Percent positivity and testing volume by region (to be updated weekly on Wednesdays)

Incidence map by parish (to be updated weekly on Wednesdays)

Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators by region (to be updated daily)

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 55 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. After the LDH’s adjustments to the data, the total number of cases in Caddo Parish dropped by 102, bringing the total in Caddo to 2,831.

Bossier Parish added 115 cases, bringing the total to 643. De Soto Parish also added 36 cases, Claiborne 20, Bienville 13, and Red River two.

The total number of cases in Natchitoches dropped by five, and Sabine cases dropped by four.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 219 deaths in Caddo, which is the total the Caddo Coroner’s office updated late Monday night. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Webster Parish dropped by one, while Bienville Parish added one.

As of noon Friday, June 10, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana: