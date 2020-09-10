Louisiana COVID-19 cases pass 155K, deaths approaching 5K

Louisiana surpassed 155,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday and is nearing the 5,000-mark in deaths.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six months to the day of the first confirmed case in the state, Louisiana surpassed 155,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday and is nearing the 5,000-mark in deaths.

499 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since Wednesday, along with 21 more deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That brings the total confirmed cases statewide to 155,419 and deaths to 4,991.

The latest update on the state’s coronavirus outbreak came as Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he will ease public gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 when current restrictions expire Friday, but he did not immediately detail exactly which restrictions would be lifted.

“Phase 3 is not a lifting of all restrictions, it’s not some announcement that COVID-19 is no longer in Louisiana. It is,” said Edwards. “We’re still number one in the country in cases per capita but we’ve done better of late.”

The governor said more specifics would be coming Friday on the new order, along with details on the criteria used to make the decision. However, he did confirm that the mask mandate will stay in place.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between Thursday’s and Wednesday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 2 and September 9, 2020.

87% of the cases reported to the state Thursday were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 33% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 10,557 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,009,584.

Hospitalizations

LDH data currently shows 762 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, with 125 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 194, with 24 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,597 and there are now 592 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 62 new cases reported in NWLA since Wednesday, 33 were in Caddo Parish and 12 were in Bossier. Bossier also reported two new deaths, bringing the total in the parish to 100. Webster reported five new cases. Natchitoches reported four. Sabine and Webster added three new cases each, and Bienville added one.

As of midday Thursday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,762 case(s) | 333 death(s) | 644 state tests | 133,811 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,861 case(s) | 100 death(s) | 290 state tests | 55,850 commercial tests

De Soto – 840 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,117 commercial tests

Webster – 1,109 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 181 state tests | 18,660 commercial tests

Claiborne – 456 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 211 state tests | 7,015 commercial tests

Bienville – 435 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 321 state tests | 7,554 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,001 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 594 state tests | 13,263 commercial tests

Sabine – 795 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,424 commercial tests

Red River – 338 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 499 state tests | 3,351 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 920 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

