Louisiana COVID-19 cases reach 31,600, with 2,213 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose by to 31,600 Sunday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,213.

That’s an increase of 183 cases and 19 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. While the overall trend in cases is down, there has yet to be a 14-day period in which confirmed cases have consistently declined. Data reported by labs over the weekend have typically been lower throughout the course of the pandemic.

A 14-day downward trajectory in the reporting of virus-like symptoms, confirmed cases, and hospitalizations, among other things, are required to meet criteria set by the White House coronavirus task force in order for states to begin the first phases of reopening their economies.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has previously said that he is expecting to make an announcement Monday on whether the state is ready to move into the first phase of reopening the state’s economy by May 15.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 12 on Sunday, eight of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 133 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 144 in the parish as of Thursday evening.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday in any of the remaining eight Northwest Louisiana Parishes.

De Soto and Webster Parish are each reporting one new case. Natchitoches is reporting two new cases, bringing the total cases there to 100.

As of 12:30 p.m Sunday, May 10, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,751 case(s) | 133 death(s) | 125 state tests | 16,228 commercial tests

Bossier – 310 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 44 state tests | 6,516 commercial tests

De Soto – 214 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,693 commercial tests

Webster – 98 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,845 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 31 state tests | 512 commercial tests

Bienville – 77 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 20 state tests | 615 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 100 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 59 state tests | 967 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 457 commercial tests

Red River – 36 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 274 commercial tests

