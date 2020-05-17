Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 34,432; deaths reach 2,425

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 34,432 Sunday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,425.

That’s an increase of 315 cases and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 265,170 tests have been performed in Louisiana to date. That is 5,428 more test results than were reported on Saturday. The number of patients hospitalized dropped by nine from 1,028 to 1,019 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 12 from 123 Saturday to 111 on Sunday.

Twenty new cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana Sunday, 13 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 155 deaths in Caddo. On Friday, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office reported 172 deaths. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

De Soto Parish is also now reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to 15.

As of noon Sunday, May 17, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,877 case(s) | 155 death(s) | 127 state tests | 18,898 commercial tests

Bossier – 344 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,571 commercial tests

De Soto – 222 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,057 commercial tests

Webster – 113 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,001 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 32 state tests | 604 commercial tests

Bienville – 83 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 732 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 101 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 67 state tests | 1,184 commercial tests

Sabine – 29 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 672 commercial tests

Red River – 42 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 338 commercial tests

