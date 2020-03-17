Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/AP) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has risen to 171 and another person has died from the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Among the 35 new cases since Monday is one additional case in Caddo Parish.

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout. He also limited gatherings to 50 people.

Gov. Edwards gives statewide COVID-19 update, confirms third death

Most of those newly testing positive were in New Orleans, but there were cases in the northwest corner of the state and a new case in Ascension Parish near Baton Rouge — the first in the area of the state capital. Before that was announced, state legislators had already agreed to temporarily suspend their lawmaking session.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 185,000 people and killed more than 7,300. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 80,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

