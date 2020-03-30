Louisiana COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000; death toll now 185

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of 12:00 p.m. March 30, 2020, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 4,025 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Those update numbers reflect 485 newly confirmed cases statewide, and 34 new deaths reported. The DHH reports 59 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a briefing with the latest on the state’s response to the coronavirus in Louisiana at 3 p.m. Monday. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, there were 331 cases and eight deaths reported across the following Northwest Louisiana Parishes:

Caddo – 222 case(s) | 5 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 57 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 28 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 11 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 5 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Red River – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Sabine – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

On Sunday, Edwards noted that the state may well have to extend his stay-at-home order beyond the initial April 13 deadline.

Officials urging La. residents to keep using 211 for coronavirus questions, information

He also said he was continuing to petition the federal government for more ventilators from the national strategic stockpile. While none have been allocated yet, Edwards expressed hope that some would be released soon.

Regardless, he said the state’s hospital capacity has not been reached yet, but hospital beds may run out by April 10, based on current models.

Projection models predict COVID-19 pandemic will peak in Louisiana on April 8

Models recently released by an independent population health research center indicate a similar trajectory, projecting the number of hospital beds needed for COVID-19 patients will exceed the number available in Louisiana on April 8. Deaths per day are projected to peak April 9-10 at 97.

