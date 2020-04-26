Louisiana COVID-19 deaths drop 60% overnight; new cases down 30%

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday reported stark drops in statewide COVID-19 deaths and cases over the past 24 hours.

Only 26 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, down 60 percent from the 43 reported on Saturday, and 261 new cases were reported, dropping 111 cases, or 30 percent from the 372 new cases reported Saturday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has previously noted that commercial labs, which are doing most of the testing, tend to report fewer results over the weekends. Still, these are the lowest new case and death numbers reported by the state since March 29, when there were 225 new cases and 14 deaths reported.

Statewide, the LDH reported total of 1,670 deaths with total cases Louisiana’s total cases to 26,773.

Hospitalizations rose by only 1 case – from Saturday’s 1,700 to Sunday’s 1,701; however, the number of hospitalized patients on ventilators dropped from 268 on Saturday to 265 on Sunday.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began reporting the number of cases “presumed recovered,” but only showed data through Wednesday, which at 14,972, remained the same on Saturday.

In addition, on Wednesday the LDH started reporting probable deaths, defined by the CDC as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.” That number also has remained at 59 since it was last updated on Wednesday.

Edwards is expected to announce as early as Monday how Louisiana might begin to re-open the economy if certain benchmarks in White House guidance are met. Those involve the growth in cases, hospitalizations and the number of people reported with certain symptoms within a 14-day period.

Louisiana is seeing signs of slower spread of COVID-19, but the governor’s stay-at-home order may be extended in an effort to avoid a spike in new cases.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 93 deaths in Caddo Parish, however, on Friday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 101 deaths reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, 270 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, with 13 deaths.

Below are Sunday, April 26, 2020, reports for all northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,448 case(s) | 43 deaths death(s) | 123 state tests | 11,556 commercial tests

Bossier – 270 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 44 state tests | 4,738 commercial tests

De Soto – 185 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,066 commercial tests

Webster – 83 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,315 commercial tests

Claiborne – 52 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 24 state tests | 361 commercial tests

Bienville – 72 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 18 state tests | 451 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 73 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 34 state tests | 584 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 22 state tests | 288 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 14 state tests | 145 commercial tests

