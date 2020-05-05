Louisiana COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000 mark as confirmed cases approach 30,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Louisiana has risen to more than 2,000 as the number of confirmed cases statewide approaches 30,000.

As of midday Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,042 deaths and 29,996 cases of the coronavirus. There were ten fewer newly confirmed cases reported Tuesday, with 333, but the number of deaths reported more than doubled from 22 Monday to 51 Tuesday. That brought the total deaths statewide to 2,042.

Hospitalizations rose slightly, however, after three days of steadily dropping. The number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by just 14 on Tuesday, 10 of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data shows deaths in Caddo rose by three to 123, although the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was reporting 134 in the parish as of Monday. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths showing up in the LDH data.

While relatively few new cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana Tuesday, three other parishes also reported additional deaths. Bienville Parish now has 14, Natchitoches and Red River now have six each.

No new cases or deaths were reported Tuesday in Bossier, De Soto, Claiborne, or Sabine Parish.

As of noon on Tuesday, May 5, the LDH reported the following data on new cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,639 case(s) | 123 death(s) | 124 state tests | 14,833 commercial tests

Bossier – 300 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 44 state tests | 5,923 commercial tests

De Soto – 202 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,486 commercial tests

Webster – 95 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,700 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 25 state tests | 467 commercial tests

Bienville – 78 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 20 state tests | 559 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 90 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 49 state tests | 944 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 390 commercial tests

Red River – 34 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 252 commercial tests

