Louisiana COVID-19 deaths top 1,800 as new cases increase slightly

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 44 new COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Wednesday and 374 new cases. The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana as of Tuesday stands at 27660 and deaths now total 1,802.

The new numbers come shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards met Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday’s LDH update shows a slight increase in new cases, but slightly fewer deaths than were reported Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, however. Hospitalizations dropped by 37 to 1,629 Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators stayed the same at 244.

Edwards announced on Monday that he will be extending the statewide stay-at-home order through May 14 to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 106 deaths in Caddo Parish and 1,525 cases. On Monday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 110 deaths have been reported locally since the first case was reported there on March 24. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, eight more cases were reported Wednesday for a total of 285 and an additional death brings the total to 15. Natchitoches is also reporting two more cases and one new death, bringing the total there to four.

No new cases or deaths were reported Wednesday in Webster or Sabine.

Below are Wednesday, April 29, 2020, reports for all northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,525 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 124 state tests | 12,753 commercial tests

Bossier – 285 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 44 state tests | 5,095 commercial tests

De Soto – 191 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,215 commercial tests

Webster – 85 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,445 commercial tests

Claiborne – 54 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 26 state tests | 388 commercial tests

Bienville – 74 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 19 state tests | 490 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 79 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 44 state tests | 729 commercial tests

Sabine – 16 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 329 commercial tests

Red River – 24 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 176 commercial tests

