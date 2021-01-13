Louisiana COVID-19 deaths top 8,000 as LDH reports 2,902 new cases

More than 8,000 people have now died in Louisiana as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health. With 51 new deaths as of Wednesday, the statewide death toll has reached 8,022.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 8,000 people have now died in Louisiana as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health. With 51 new deaths as of Wednesday, the statewide death toll has reached 8,022.

The LDH also reported 2,902 new COVID-19 cases statewide bring the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 355,835.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, the LDH says 1,730 are confirmed and 1,172 are probable.

According to the latest data available, 2,029 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 235 of them are on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 353 hospitalized, with 31 on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069 and beginning to decline before ticking back up again since Sunday.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (85.1%) fall between January 5 and January 12, 2021.

99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (20%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (15%) account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 25,787 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,757,084. Of the tests reported today, 17,928 were PCR tests and 7,859 were antigen tests.

Of the 473 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 264 were in Caddo Parish. A total of 20,341 cases have been reported in the parish to date, and with two more deaths reported Tuesday, a total of 560 people have died.

Bossier Parish reported 108 new cases, Natchitoches 36, Webster 33, De Soto 12, Claiborne and Red River nine each. Bienville and Sabine reported one new case each. Webster also reported two new deaths, Claiborne and Bienville one new death each.

There are now 44,959 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,138 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex region, there are now 71,853 cases and 1,882 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.