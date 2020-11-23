Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations pass 1,000-mark, highest since August

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Louisiana has passed the 1,000-mark, reaching its highest point since August, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the latest hospitalization data available, there were 1,012 patients in hospitals statewide due to the coronavirus, with 114 on ventilators. The last time hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 was August 21, when there were 1,051 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds statewide.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But the LDH said Friday that hospitalizations per capita for the state have increased over the last few weeks.

Hospitalizations reported in Northwest Louisiana also spiked to their highest level since August on Thursday at 238, dropping to 217 as of Saturday, with 19 patients on ventilators. According to LDH data, just over 23% of the region’s hospital beds are available and ICU beds in Region 7 are currently at 80% capacity.

LDH reported 971 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 24 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 221,160 and deaths to 6,284.

The state began reporting probable cases and deaths on the LDH coronavirus dashboard on Nov. 13 to include both among the total new cases and deaths reported daily.

Of the new cases reported Monday, the LDH says 951 are confirmed and 20 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between November 16 and November 22, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 20% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 10,417 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,341,741. Of the tests reported today, 10,248 were PCR tests and 169 were antigen tests.

Caddo Parish added 36 new cases Monday, bringing the total confirmed and presumed cases in the parish to 12,602. An additional three deaths were also reported, for a total of 440 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were a total of 16 new confirmed and presumed cases reported in Bossier and two more deaths, bringing the total there to 5,774 and 434, respectively.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.