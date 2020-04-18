Louisiana COVID-19 new cases continue to flatten; more tests completed in Caddo than any other parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,267. The number of confirmed cases statewide has risen by 462 to a total of 23,580 statewide, a 2 percent change from Friday and continuing a six-day streak of case growth that has remained below 3 percent.
RELATED: Flattening the curve: New Louisiana COVID-19 cases, deaths Friday similar to those reported Thursday
In addition to the flattening in reports of new cases and deaths reported, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide continues to decline, according to the latest LDH numbers. The number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus dropped below 1,800 Saturday to 1,761. The number of patients on ventilators also declined by 16 to 347 as of Saturday at 12 p.m.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Caddo Parish by the Louisiana Department of Health rose by 12 on Saturday to 68. However, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday night that a total of 72 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported locally. There can be a lag between local reporting and LDH data.
Taking state and available local numbers into account, there are 111 COVID-19 cases reported across the nine parishes of Northwest Louisiana and 1,902 cases.
Louisiana Department of Heath numbers on testing by parish shows Caddo has completed the most tests of all the parishes in the state, with 20,773 done as of Saturday. That’s more than in any of the state’s top three most populated and hardest-hit parishes.
- Orleans – 5,953 case(s) | 324 death(s) | 1,907 state tests | 19,656 commercial tests
- Jefferson – 5,543 case(s) | 275 death(s) | 846 state tests | 17,819 commercial tests
- East Baton Rouge – 1,476 case(s) | 72 death(s) | 598 state tests | 9,006 commercial tests
- Caddo – 1,244 case(s) | 68 death(s) | 151 state tests | 20,622 commercial tests
- Bossier – 230 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests
- De Soto – 152 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 9 state tests | 174 commercial tests
- Webster – 76 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 8 state tests | 1,090 commercial tests
- Claiborne – 50 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 20 state tests | 91 commercial tests
- Bienville – 65 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 3 state tests | 114 commercial tests
- Natchitoches – 53 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 26 state tests | 580 commercial tests
- Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 9 state tests | 108 commercial tests
- Red River – 19 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 29 state tests | 49 commercial tests
