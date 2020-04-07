Louisiana data: Virus hits blacks, people with hypertension

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is releasing more information about its coronavirus deaths, showing the virus’s victims are disproportionately black and two-thirds of those who have died suffered from high blood pressure.

The new data released by Louisiana’s health department, which will be updated weekly, gives a glimpse of who is most at risk of dying from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus in a state deemed one of the nation’s most unhealthy.

RELATED: Rate of deaths, illness among black residents alarms cities

Although African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population, they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 caused by the virus, according to the data. Gov. John Bel Edwards called that racial disparity disturbing.

“That deserves more attention. We’re going to have to dig into that and see what we can do to slow that trend down,” the Democratic governor said.

MORE: Gov. Edwards says the state will scale back on ventilator order

Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary of Louisiana’s Office of Public Health, said the disproportionate rate of deaths in the black community is tied to the state’s existing health gap between African Americans and white residents.

“If you go from a situation as a state where you have significant health disparities and you put something like this on top of it, it’s sad, but it doesn’t surprise me that unfortunately we’re seeing that community be so dramatically affected,” Billioux said.

More than 16,000 people in Louisiana are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, about 12% of whom are hospitalized, according to health department data. The death toll climbed higher Tuesday to 582 people, with 70 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the largest single-day increase.

Hypertension is the leading underlying health condition for those who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, with more than 66% of the virus’s victims diagnosed with high blood pressure. Nearly 44% of the Louisiana residents who have died were diabetic, 25% had chronic kidney disease, 25% were obese and 23% had heart disease, according to the health department data.

For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough that resolve in several weeks. But some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe symptoms and require respirators to survive.

Because Louisiana has higher rates of people with preexisting conditions, the state’s per capita death rate from the virus is one of the nation’s highest, Edwards said.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.