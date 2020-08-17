Louisiana daycare employee arrested on charges of juvenile cruelty

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – 57-year-old Janice Felder is behind bars facing accusations of cruelty to a juvenile.

Felder was arrested on Wednesday, August 12, “after two juveniles were found to have minor injuries after being in her care,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, Felder was an employee at the Don Avenue Baptist Church.

The former Day Care faculty member is facing two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

